Tagbilaran businesses have until Jan. 20 to renew permit sans penalty

Topic |  
January 4, 2024
January 4, 2024

Tagbilaran businesses have until Jan. 20 to renew permit sans penalty

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Business owners in Tagbilaran City have until January 20 to renew their permits, said the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Should businesses not want to incur any penalties and surcharges, they must apply for renewal by the prescribed date.

According to lawyer Colleen Rose Guantero, BPLO chief, they started to accept business permit renewals and new applications at a “one-stop shop” in the City Hall Atrium on Tuesday.

However, Guantero urged renewal and new applicants to apply online through the city’s eBusiness Permit and Licensing Portal for faster transaction.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Pwede siya mismo sa office sa BPLO pero mas preferred namo na mag online kay mas paspas siya compared sa mo adto physically sa City Hall,” Guantero said.

“Naa miy gi-try ang usa ka renewal na-agi ra og 39 minutes ang entire transaction hantod nakuha niya ang mismong digital mayor’s permit,” she added.

The BPLO has so far processed around 100 applications during the first day on Tuesday.

According to Guantero, the BPLO’s one-stop shop will be open from 8 a.m. too 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

While deadline for renewal is on January 20, the BPLO will continue to accept applications beyond the said date. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol joins World Travel Mart in London

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The representatives of Bohol joined the Philippine…

Sandugo trade expo surpasses sales target, rakes in P26 million sales

The annual Sandugo Trade Expo which sells locally made products raked in P26 million in sales in this year’s edition,…

JW Marriot Panglao to generate ‘hundreds’ of jobs for Boholanos

The pending opening of JW Marriott Panglao Island Resort & Spa, which is poised to be the first five-star hotel…

250 Visayas bizmen to join annual conference in Bohol

Around 250 businessmen from across the Visayas are set to gather in Bohol for the Visayas Business Conference (VABC) which…

Bohol named 7th ‘most preferred’ tourist destination for Filipinos –survey

The province of Bohol has emerged as Filipinos’ seventh “most preferred” tourist destination in the country, a survey released on…

Topping-off ceremony for new Bohol condotel held

PDC Celebrates a major Milestone with a Topping-off Ceremony of Atharra Suites Panglao. On June 21, 2023, Atharra Primeland Development…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply