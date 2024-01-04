Tagbilaran businesses have until Jan. 20 to renew permit sans penalty

Business owners in Tagbilaran City have until January 20 to renew their permits, said the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Should businesses not want to incur any penalties and surcharges, they must apply for renewal by the prescribed date.

According to lawyer Colleen Rose Guantero, BPLO chief, they started to accept business permit renewals and new applications at a “one-stop shop” in the City Hall Atrium on Tuesday.

However, Guantero urged renewal and new applicants to apply online through the city’s eBusiness Permit and Licensing Portal for faster transaction.

“Pwede siya mismo sa office sa BPLO pero mas preferred namo na mag online kay mas paspas siya compared sa mo adto physically sa City Hall,” Guantero said.

“Naa miy gi-try ang usa ka renewal na-agi ra og 39 minutes ang entire transaction hantod nakuha niya ang mismong digital mayor’s permit,” she added.

The BPLO has so far processed around 100 applications during the first day on Tuesday.

According to Guantero, the BPLO’s one-stop shop will be open from 8 a.m. too 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

While deadline for renewal is on January 20, the BPLO will continue to accept applications beyond the said date. (R. Tutas)