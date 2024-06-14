Love triangle, politics eyed behind shooting of Sierra B. barangay captain

Police are looking into politics and involvement in a love triangle as motive behind the botched gun attack against a Sierra Bullones barangay captain by a still unidentified assailant.

According to Master Sgt. Mark Quieta of the Sierra Bullones Police Station who is investigating the case, Barangay Captain Eric Visto, 55, of Barangay Magsaysay, admitted to being involved in a love triangle.

Quieta said Visto has relations with the wife of a barangay councilor in the same village.

“Ang naagrabyado na party ani iyaha ra pong kagawad which is ka atbang pod niya [Visto] sa politika, so naay connection,” said Queita.

Police however did not name the barangay councilor so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Naa siyay connection pero di pa ta kaingon na ang naagrabyado na party mao gyud ang suspect. Ato pa ning e-clarify,” he added.

Visto was placing his bet at a small-town lottery booth in Purok 2 of Barangay Magsaysay at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a man riding pillion on a motorcycle arrived and attempted to shoot him.

The gun however jammed allowing Visto to run.

Based on police investigation, the assailant was eventually able to fire the pistol but did not hit the victim who hid in a forested area.

Police said the gunman rode a black Yamaha Sniper which was driven by another unidentified person and fled towards the adjacent village of Casilay following the attack. (R. Tutas)