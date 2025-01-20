Gun-for-hire suspect found dead in Sierra Bullones

A former convict who police had tagged as a gun-for-hire was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the town of Sierra Bullones on Friday.

Captain Etelberto Timagos, chief of the Sierra Bullones Police Station, identified the victim as Jonathan Mar, 53, a resident of Duero and a native of Inabanga.

A man gathering wood discovered Mar’s remains at a ravine beside a provincial road in Barangay Villa Garcia at around 1:30 p.m.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Mar whose hands were handcuffed was likely tortured before he was shot to death as indicated by the nature of his injuries.

Timagos said Mar was a member of a gun-for-hire a group and may have been killed due to his illegal work.

“As per statement sa iyang anak ug asawa, duna ni siya’y grupo, membro og gun-for-hire unya naay pending na trabaho pero gusto na mo undang kay dagko na mga anak unya ederan na siya. So dunay unfinished na kontrata,” he said.

Police however did not discount other possible motives including reprisal from enemies the victim made due to his line of work.

Mar was previously convicted of various crimes including murder, frustrated murder, child abuse and illegal possession of firearms. (A. Doydora)