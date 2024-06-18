Woman, brother hurt after hacked by husband in Trinidad

A woman and his brother landed in the hospital after they were allegedly hacked with an axe by her husband in Trinidad town on Saturday night.

Corporal Leonil Bayonas of the Trinidad Police Station said suspect Rickie Tatoy, 34, hacked the victims who were identified as Miriam Tatoy and Timoteo Quiarado at his home in Purok 5, M. Roxas, Trinidad at past 8 p.m.

According to Bayonas, Rickie first hacked his wife who screamed for help, alerting her neighbors including Quiarado.

“Silingan ra man ni iyang igsuon mao ni tan-aw og unsay nahitabo. Wa siya kabantay, gakalitan nalang siya’g tigbas sa suspek [Rickie],” said Bayonas.

Rickie was allegedly drunk during the incident.

“Gikan sila nag-away, family matters kuno, unya hubog ning suspek unya nagkadako maong mi abot sa pagpanigbas,” Bayonas added.

The couple’s son who was also wielding an axe chased away Rickie while the victims were rushed to a hospital.

Rickie surrendered to barangay authorities on Sunday morning and was later turned over to the Trinidad Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Police said Quiarado remained at a hospital in Tagbilaran City after sustaining hack wounds on his face while Miriam was already discharged.

The victims were determined to support the filing of charges against the suspect who is allegedly known to be violent when under the influence of alcohol. (A. Doydora)