Woman, brother hurt after hacked by husband in Trinidad

Topic |  
June 18, 2024
June 18, 2024

Woman, brother hurt after hacked by husband in Trinidad

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A woman and his brother landed in the hospital after they were allegedly hacked with an axe by her husband in Trinidad town on Saturday night.

Corporal Leonil Bayonas of the Trinidad Police Station said suspect Rickie Tatoy, 34, hacked the victims who were identified as Miriam Tatoy and Timoteo Quiarado at his home in Purok 5, M. Roxas, Trinidad at past 8 p.m.

According to Bayonas, Rickie first hacked his wife who screamed for help, alerting her neighbors including Quiarado.

“Silingan ra man ni iyang igsuon mao ni tan-aw og unsay nahitabo. Wa siya kabantay, gakalitan nalang siya’g tigbas sa suspek [Rickie],” said Bayonas.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Rickie was allegedly drunk during the incident.

“Gikan sila nag-away, family matters kuno, unya hubog ning suspek unya nagkadako maong mi abot sa pagpanigbas,” Bayonas added.

The couple’s son who was also wielding an axe chased away Rickie while the victims were rushed to a hospital.

Rickie surrendered to barangay authorities on Sunday morning and was later turned over to the Trinidad Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

Police said Quiarado remained at a hospital in Tagbilaran City after sustaining hack wounds on his face while Miriam was already discharged.

The victims were determined to support the filing of charges against the suspect who is allegedly known to be violent when under the influence of alcohol. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

High school teacher dies in hit-and-run in Batuan

A 55-year-old teacher died after two motorcycles collided in a hit-and-run incident along a national highway in Batuan town at…

Love triangle, politics eyed behind shooting of Sierra B. barangay captain

Police are looking into politics and involvement in a love triangle as motive behind the botched gun attack against a…

P1.5-million shabu seized in two Dauis buy-busts

Two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Mayacabac and Barangay and Barangay Tabalong of Dauis town resulted in the arrest of…

Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

The owner of Captain’s Peak Resort that is embroiled in controversy for building facilities at the Chocolate Hills could face…

Russian national, 3 others nabbed in Loon drug buy-bust

More than P80,000 worth of shabu were seized from three drug peddlers, one of whom is a Russian national, during…

Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply