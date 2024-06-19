High school teacher dies in hit-and-run in Batuan

A 55-year-old teacher died after two motorcycles collided in a hit-and-run incident along a national highway in Batuan town at past 7 p.m.

Captain Victor Tagsa, Jr., Chief of the Batuan Police Station, said Victor Tumanda, who was a teacher at the Batuan National High School, sustained severe head injuries due to the incident.

He succumbed to his injuries at past 1 a.m. on Wednesday while he was being treated at a private hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Based on initial police investigation, Tumanda was on his way home when he was rammed from behind by a trailing motorcycle driven by one Jonathan Tungol, an employee of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penelogy and resident of Cortes town.

“Nadasmagan ni siya sa likod, murag side-sweep style kay matud pa sa suspetsado, ni overtake siya unya pagbawi niya timing na naay sakyanan na nakahinagbo unya naapiki maong naigo tong maestro,” said Tagsa.

Tungol immediately fled the area while Tumanda was initially rushed to a hospital in Carmen town by authorities who were alerted by residents.

Tagsa said Tungol surrendered to the Cortes Police Station at past 12 a.m. on the same day.

“Tungod kuno sa iyang [Tungol] kahadlok, ni siguro siya og dretso sa Cortes patambal pero ni-surrender ra siya,” Tagsa added.

Tungol was then placed under the custody of the Batuan Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

However, the victim’s family and Tungol were engaged in talks for a possible amicable settlement. (AD)