20-year-old yields P1 million shabu in Panglao drug bust

June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024

Police in Panglao seized shabu worth P1 million from a 20-year-old man tagged as a “high-value individual” in the government’s anti-drug drive.

In a report, police said they arrested Michael Queita, a resident of Barangay Mansasa in Tagbilaran City, during a buy-bust operation on Thursday night.

Members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Panglao Police Station apprehended Queita along a road in Barangay Looc in Panglao after he allegedly sold shabu to an undercover agent.

The anti-narcotics agents then allegedly found in Queita’s possession four packets of shabu weighing 150 grams.

Queita has been placed under the custody of the Panglao Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerois Drugs Act of 2002. (ad)

