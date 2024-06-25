2 persons of interest eyed in killing of Duero businessman

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

2 persons of interest eyed in killing of Duero businessman

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Duero Police Station has identified two persons of interest in the killing of a businessman who went missing for 12 days before his remains were discovered in Barangay Bangwalog, Duero.

Ernesto Dolotina left his home on June 9, 2024 with P100,000 cash for a business transaction but was not seen again until his lifeless body was found on Friday last week.

Captain Winston Magdadaro, chief of the Duero Police Station, did not name the persons of interest but noted that charges were being prepared against them for the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

“Duna na tay na trace na persons of interest na nakita nato na maoy hinungdan sa pagkamatay sa biktima. Nagpaabot lang ta sa witnesses, atong kuhaan og statement and hopefully ma file-an na nato og kaso,” said Magdadaro.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Magdadaro said they were eying robbery as motive behind the killing of Dolotina.

The perpetrators allegedly took Dolotina’s cash and his motorcycle.

“Ang iyahang kwarta wan a ma recover ug iyang motor so dunay motibo sa pagpanulis,” said Magdadaro.

Dolotina’s remains were found by his family at the bottom of a ravine in Camp Berde, Barangay Banglawog while they were searching for him.

Based on the police’s probe, Dolotina’s business involved buying beef in bulk for resale. He was supposed to make a transaction prior to his death.

The beef vendor told authorities that Dolotina did not show up on their agreed upon meeting time on June 9, the day the victim went missing.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, authorities still awaited the results of an autopsy to determine Dolotina’s cause of death but was earlier noted by investigators that a spent .45 caliber shell was found near the victim’s body. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

20-year-old yields P1 million shabu in Panglao drug bust

Police in Panglao seized shabu worth P1 million from a 20-year-old man tagged as a “high-value individual” in the government’s…

High school teacher dies in hit-and-run in Batuan

A 55-year-old teacher died after two motorcycles collided in a hit-and-run incident along a national highway in Batuan town at…

Woman, brother hurt after hacked by husband in Trinidad

A woman and his brother landed in the hospital after they were allegedly hacked with an axe by her husband…

Love triangle, politics eyed behind shooting of Sierra B. barangay captain

Police are looking into politics and involvement in a love triangle as motive behind the botched gun attack against a…

P1.5-million shabu seized in two Dauis buy-busts

Two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Mayacabac and Barangay and Barangay Tabalong of Dauis town resulted in the arrest of…

Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

The owner of Captain’s Peak Resort that is embroiled in controversy for building facilities at the Chocolate Hills could face…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply