2 persons of interest eyed in killing of Duero businessman

The Duero Police Station has identified two persons of interest in the killing of a businessman who went missing for 12 days before his remains were discovered in Barangay Bangwalog, Duero.

Ernesto Dolotina left his home on June 9, 2024 with P100,000 cash for a business transaction but was not seen again until his lifeless body was found on Friday last week.

Captain Winston Magdadaro, chief of the Duero Police Station, did not name the persons of interest but noted that charges were being prepared against them for the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

“Duna na tay na trace na persons of interest na nakita nato na maoy hinungdan sa pagkamatay sa biktima. Nagpaabot lang ta sa witnesses, atong kuhaan og statement and hopefully ma file-an na nato og kaso,” said Magdadaro.

Magdadaro said they were eying robbery as motive behind the killing of Dolotina.

The perpetrators allegedly took Dolotina’s cash and his motorcycle.

“Ang iyahang kwarta wan a ma recover ug iyang motor so dunay motibo sa pagpanulis,” said Magdadaro.

Dolotina’s remains were found by his family at the bottom of a ravine in Camp Berde, Barangay Banglawog while they were searching for him.

Based on the police’s probe, Dolotina’s business involved buying beef in bulk for resale. He was supposed to make a transaction prior to his death.

The beef vendor told authorities that Dolotina did not show up on their agreed upon meeting time on June 9, the day the victim went missing.

Meanwhile, authorities still awaited the results of an autopsy to determine Dolotina’s cause of death but was earlier noted by investigators that a spent .45 caliber shell was found near the victim’s body. (A. Doydora)