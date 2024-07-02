Police await issuance of arrest warrant vs. suspect in killing of ‘Osie’

The Loon police are awaiting the issuance of the warrant of arrest against the suspect who previously confessed to being involved in the killing a store cashier whose remains were found in the town.

A murder complaint had been filed against Freddie Nocos, the employer of victim Roselyn “Osie

Gaoiran, but he remained free pending the resolution of the judge’s evaluation of the prosecutor’s findings and the issuance of a warrant.

According to Loon Police chief Major Ray Olar, Nocus executed an extrajudicial confession but was released from custody after his previous warrantless arrest was considered to be improper.

Olar said Nocos was arrested two days after the discovery of Gaoiran’s body, beyond the allowed period for a warrantless arrest through a hot pursuit.

“Milapas na man og 17 hours so dili na siya ma inquest, so regular filing nalang mao gipa-release siya,” said Olar.

Meanwhile, Tubigon Police chief Major Neon Alvarez said Nocos remained in the town and was being placed under tight surveillance.

“Naa ra siya diri. Makit-an namo naa ra sa ila, padayon ra iyang business,” said Alvarez.

Nocos, a resident of Tubigon, owns a sari-sari store in the town and employed Gaoiran as a cashier.

Gaoiran was reported missing on April 3, 2024.

Her body was found stuffed inside a sack two weeks later at a remote area in Barangay Cansuaguit, Loon. (ad)