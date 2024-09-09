Bohol mayors switch to Lakas-CMD

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Some 20 municipal mayors and 10 others of the second and third districts have switched political party affiliation, as their supporters say, for more development, but critics say otherwise, if not for expediency.

But before that, the latest is retired hospital director of Gov. Celestino Gallares Medical Center Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno, who pledged allegiance to Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) before Bohol party chairman Dimiao Vice-Mayor Jesse Paluga, Leah Tirol-Magno bared in an interview. Macuno confirmed she is gunning for congress in the first district.

Former city mayor Baba Lim-Yap reportedly took his oath as party member of the PFP before national party president Rep. Reynaldo Tamayo of South Cotabato.

Congw. Vanessa C. Aumentado (2nd dist) and Congw. Alexie B. Tutor (3rd dist) led the mayors to take oath to be members of the Lakas-Christian-Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) before House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the party’s president.

The incumbent municipal mayors in 2nd district who took oath for the party are Mayor Constantino Reyes – Ubay; Mayor Janette Garcia – Talibon; Mayor Cary Camacho – Getafe; Mayor Dave Duallo – Buenavista; Mayor Eugeniano Ibarra – Clarin; Mayor Restituto Suarez lll – Sagbayan; Mayor Diosdado Gementiza – San Isidro; ug Mayor Jose Cepedoza – Danao.

Other mayoralty bets are: Vice Mayor Faustino Bulaga – San Miguel; Vice Mayor Fernando Erio – Trinidad; Former Mayor Sofronio Apat – Dagohoy; 1st Councilor John Felix Garcia – Bien Unido; Dexter Ancla – Inabanga.

City first Councilor Malvin Misael “Atoy” Torralba was also sworn in as Lakas-CMD member. He is expected to challenge incumbent city Mayor Jane Cajes-Yap in the 2025 midterm elections.

In the 3rd district, the mayors who swear as Lakas-CMD stalwarts are Mayor Hilario Ayuban – Loay; Mayor Randolph Ang – Dimiao; Mayor Dionesio Neil Balite – Valencia; Mayor Filadelfo Jess Baja III – Garcia Hernandez; Mayor Al Taculad – Duero; Mayor Albino Balo – Guindulman; Mayor Angelina Simacio – Anda; Mayor Wilson Pajo – Pilar; Mayor Conchita Toribio de los Reyes – Carmen; Mayor Norman Palacio – Bilar; Mayor Raymond Jala – Loboc; ug Mayor Onjie Grace Lim – Mabini.

Others who took oath for Lakas-CMD and to gun for mayor in 3rd district: Vice Mayor Teofisto Pagar – Jagna; Mun. Councilor Marciano Ayuban – Alicia; Vice Mayor Simplicio Maestrado – Sierra Bullones; ug Vice Mayor Zeniza Bulalaque – Batuan.

Aumentado had this to say, “I joined Lakas-CMD in 2022 ug mao pod ni rason nga dala-dala nako ang mayors and mayoralty candidates sa segundo distrito kay sila man ang atong katimbang sa pagserbisyo, pagpadangat sa mga proyekto ug programa sa gobyerno ngadto sa mga katawhan.”

There’s no word yet as to the municipal mayors in the first district whether to turncoat or just remain in their previous membership.

Candijay Mayor Thamar Olaivar stays as LDP member, while Lila Mayor Atty. Jed Piollo as Nacinalista Party stalwart and Sevilla mayoralty candidate Junin Caberte swears to PFP, Tutor said, adding that she respects the decision of the aforesaid mayors to remain loyal to their respective political affiliation.

It has been a tradition for Bohol’s position in the political landscape to be always with whoever sits in Malacanang since the 1960’s. (rvo)