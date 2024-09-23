Ex-Bohol CIDG chief, 3 other cops linked to illegal ‘Swertres’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Four police officers assigned in the province in 2018 were linked to the operation of illegal gambling, particularly in swertres.

Former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena, during a Congressional hearing identified the four as former Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) chief Royina Garma, Police Senior Inspector Jojit Manangquil, SPO1 Joselito Mencede, PO2 Abellana and PO2 Gurea.

Garma, who was assigned as CIDG chief of Bohol, allegedly received P1 million weekly as protection money for the illegal swertres to operate in the province under the Global tech Peryahan ng Bayan.

Major Garma was assigned to head the CIDG in the province before she was appointed as PNP chief of Cebu City.

During a Manila radio interview, Osmena said he was forewarned not to accept Garma as police chief as she was “vicious and dangerous.” But still, she was installed as city police chief where spate of killings happened during her watch.

Osmena said he personally reported the matter to then Pres. Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang but nothing happened. In fact, Senator Bong Go was present when he complained of Garma’s performance as Cebu City PNP chief.

Osmena said he will present evidence to the House hearing committee during the next session.

