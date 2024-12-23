People’s lives and health at the mercy of politicians

POLITIC’S UGLY HEAD has reared again.

This time it’s the ugliest of heads as poor indigent patients are now deprived of fund assistance to defray their medical needs. We all have heard of the great benefits that the Malasakit Center gives to poor patients- it now seems like a thing of the past.

BCRC, whose corporate office is right across the biggest government hospital in Bohol, is a living witness to how that center was truly dedicated to indigent patients in the past. We talked to several poor patients who come over to our radio station narrating how thankful they are as more often than not they come out with zero balance for their medicines., All they have to pay is the doctor’s fee.

Now, this is all gone. Just because politicians want to take advantage of the situation. They want to let these indigent patients kneel before them and remember them during the coming elections. No more free medicines to speak with starting these last few months

What we saw then- of well-loaded and inventoried medicines at a government hospital (like a Mercury Drug) is no longer seen now. No more a huge inventory of medicines flowing for the patients’ needs. Instead of the all-free medicine, the present administration has converted it to what they call now as the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP). This same dog with a different collar allegedly wanting to help the poor. Really, now? Watson disagrees.

It is because- this time, it is not that easy to avail unless you pass through the corridors of power (from the barangay level to the city mayor). Unregulated MAIP funds allow politicians to gain “goodwill” to the detriment of a free-flowing health system.

MAIP fund support, therefore, is entirely discretionary on the part of the approving authority (politicians and government executives). The goodwill generated by the generous persons in authority is highly valued, and this translates to political support or votes from the beneficiary who now has a feeling of “utang na loob” (debt of gratitude) for the political benefactor.

Of course, Mr. Mayor (and other “guarantors”) can now exert undue influence through an apparently “corruption-free” manner through this type of health ayuda. But it is still essentially corruption, for it is a subtle form of bribing voters. But bribery it is- just the same.

MAIP started as an exclusive program for indigents who would merely have to show proof of indigency from the barangay captain where the beneficiary resides to be covered by the program. However, since mid-2023, the DOH has loosened this requirement to allow financially incapable patients to avail themselves of MAIP (now renamed Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients or MAIFIP)- without question or bureaucratic red tape.

Today’s new policy is truly a gimmick of poor taste on the part of the politicians as this expansion of MAIP to non-indigents allows political patronage to reach an even broader segment of the population, something that is most crucial during election season.

It is because of this scheme that politicians are all in supporting the MAIP. This new program run by the Department of Health (DOH), allows politicians to dole out Guarantee Letters (GLs) from their share of MAIP funds. MAIP only had a budget of P1.8 billion when it was created in 2015, but it is now the fastest-growing item in the DOH budget. A convenient vehicle for unfair voter influence.

By next year, which is an election year, the appropriation is expected to grow over 40 times its original budget when Congress soon approves a P74-billion MAIP budget. What looks ironical is that the budget for indigents (the premiums of indirect contributors) in PhilHealth has declined from P79 billion in 2023 to P40 billion this year and will even stay below its budget level in 2023, with the Senate contemplating a budget of P47 billion for indigent premiums in 2025.

This is a far too glaring handiwork of trapos (traditional politicians) who are out there to let the Filipinos feel poorer, especially when it comes to their direct need for medical assistance as they go through a circuitous route. They want us to be left with no option but to beg the government through the town mayors and other public official signatories. To think that the money for that budget comes from the people’s taxes and fees imposed by the government.

This Is a clear manipulation in order for the beneficiaries to be totally indebted to the politicos from whom they sought the assistance. ‘

We are not crazy about voting all out for Sen Bong Go., but in fairness to the guy, his Malasakit Center program was truly appreciated by the less fortunate brethren. Since the program itself is good, the most this administration could have done was to maintain the benefits the people get from the Malasakit Center. All they need is to change the name if they only want people to forget the Davao-based senator who was perceived as the closest person to the former Pres. “Digong” Duterte.

This is, truly, a gross and crass politicization of the people’s health concerns.

Since the program was almost perfectly good for the poor, then why not retain it and just change the name, if only their intention was for the Filipinos to forget about Senator Bong Go or Duterte as president?

Why let the Filipinos suffer more just because they don’t want a senator’s name to be remembered on election day come May? That is “no class” politics- plain and simple.

JESUS AND JOHN THE BAPTIST

PEOPLE IN ANCIENT TIMES often mistook John the Baptist as the Messiah. In truth, he was just the Percursor, the advance party of Jesus.

Jesus and John were, in fact, relatives as their mothers Mary and Elizabeth, respectively, were cousins. Both were born by the spirit, an angel appearing before Joseph that Mary was to bear a child through immaculate conception while Angel Gabriel appeared before the aging Zechariah and announced that his menopausal wife Elizabeth was to bear a child-John.

Jesus and John both preached about repentance and charity for others. John baptized people with water at the River Jordan while Jesus baptized others with the Holy Spirit.

But John spoke clearly of his path. That a Messiah Greater than him was still to come – he boldly told his followers, and “whose straps of his sandals I am unworthy to unstrap.

Even after John’s death, Herod was still insecure about the new “rock star ” in town – Jesus- who Herod thought was John’s reincarnated body.

John preached and lived in the wilderness, wore camel’s hair for attire, and survived by eating locusts and honey. It was a balanced diet- with locusts providing protein and unsaturated fat with little carbohydrates and honey a source of calories and anti-oxidants good for the heart, cancer, and immune system.

John one can imagine was a strong, healthy, and trim man exposed to the elements of nature in the wilderness and surviving handsomely.

The moment of truth came when Jesus came to see John at the River Jordan to have Himself baptized. It was in this occasion that God the Father publicly announced to all that Jesus was His Son.

After the baptism, the Heavens opened and a voice thundered: This is My Beloved Son for Whom I Am well pleased.” This could as well start the Ministry of Christ on Earth- to die on the cross to save mankind.

This Wednesday, we celebrate This Man’s birth in a lowly manager in Bethlehem to prove to all and sundry that His Kingdom was not of this world. That is Christmas Day.

It commences the “Greatest Love Story Ever Told” -of a God Who willingly became man -suffer persecution, punishment, and crucifixion to die on the cross to repay the debt He did not owe and to save mankind from Hell.

Christmas Day should, therefore be, celebrated with the deepest sense of gratitude of all mankind for Christ, our Lord and Savior. Shalom!

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com