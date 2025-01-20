Never ignore the power of prayers

THE WILDFIRE IN CALIFORNIA could be the greatest fire disaster recorded in America.

Twenty-seven dead (and counting), 40,000 acres destroyed including 12,300 structures- many of those belonging to the rich and famous. It is home to Hollywood whose stars are generally known to live amoral lives.

The disaster area is the equivalent of New York City plus 3,000 acres. Winds of 100 miles/hour carried the inferno to a wide area- with the fire still raging today in Palisades and Eaton. Insurance analysts placed the damage at $40 Billion (so far) and California Governor Gavin Newsome sees tens of billions of dollars needed to rehabilitate a’la Marshall-Plan of World War II.

Newsome bears the brunt of criticism versus waterless fire hydrants and refusal to cut old, dry trees in the past in the name of “environmental preservation”. A new epidemic called norovirus, meantime, attacks the evacuation centers as ashes and contaminated water cause acute gastrointestinal diseases. There exist threats of landslides in charred high areas.

Firemen fought nature in vain- and Canada and Mexico, nations often derided by President-elect Donald Trump, sent their firefighters to stop the blaze. Some of the firemen lost their own homes but keep on firefighting to this day.

LA (City of Angels) ironically was described at a Golden Globe event two days before the horrifying fire as a “godless LA” for showing its neglect and making a fool of God in a survey they posted. God got “zero” votes as a source of refuge. Divine chastisement is often on the lips of some regarding LA- not unlike what the world suffered during the time of Noah and his Ark. Galatians 6:7 had warned of “punishment for those who mock the Lord”

On the other hand, one Catholic devotee in Jose Olivera along Lincoln Avenue was in tears as he watched two blocks of houses of neighbors evaporate in flames while his house- with statues of Jesus and Mama Mary in the front area -was untouched. He was interviewed live on NBC television.

California, once the home of the richest man alive Elon Musk, is a land of wealth and opportunity. It is easy to find substitute “gods” in a society like this like- money fame and achievements. Prayers are often shown in the backdoor.

Not for Boholano Dr. Mike Jayoma, however, newly installed Chief of Bohol’s Gov. Gallares Medical Center and a servant-leader of the Couples for Christ. In his testimony, the doctor who grew up in Mindanao, affirms a miracle he witnessed while he was still in high school. At that time, ravaging pests were known to kill acres of plants in farmland- they were so many they could cover the sun’s rays with their voluminous presence and convert “day into night”.

Dr. Mike recalled one day seeing his deeply religious mother – praying with outstretched hands- the left hand carrying the rosary beads begging for intercession from the deadly pestilence about to hit their farm. The pests never touched their piece of land. Deliverance.

STO NINO AND BLACK NAZARENE

This month of January- the month following the birth of Jesus in Christmas- could be of some significance. The salvation of the home of devout Catholics in LA (above) could be symbolic of how faith can “move even mountains.”

January also marks the celebration of two events that showcase the fidelity of Filipino Catholics to their faith and show such with a remarkable difference: the feast of the Sto Nino (Pit Senyor) in Cebu and that of the Black Nazarene in the Quiapo held every January 9th.

History accounts point to Ferdinand Magellan (in 1521) gifting Queen Juana of Cebu with a wooden image of the Holy Child of Jesus leading to her conversion from paganism to Christianity alongside her husband Rajah Humabon. Through the decades, the image disappeared and was later rediscovered in 1565 during the second expedition of Miguel Lopez de Legaspi.

The revered image is now held in the Basilica Minor del Santo Nino in Cebu where hundreds of thousands of devotees flock for the annual “Sinulog Festival”. Hundreds of miracles have been attributed to the Child Jesus from 1565 up to the present.

Laudate Marian writes:” Sto Nino is more than just a relic -but a symbol of Filipino identity and faith. The image’s innocent gaze and humble demeanor enthuses Catholics to approach life with child-like faith”.

The biggest Catholic celebration, on the other hand, is that of the Black Nazarene on Quiapo celebrated on January 9 with millions of devotees affirming their faith in the image, known as the “Translacion” in Quiapo. The image is said to have been brought by the Augustinian Recollects in the 17th century during the Galleon Trade. Thousands of miracles have been attributed to the mere devotion or touching of the image.

Decades ago, a friend figured in a jeepney accident that rendered her bedridden for six months due to injuries. She prayed earnestly for intervention from the Black Nazarene and vowed to keep vigil during the yearly January 9 festivities in Quiapo. She was healed.

From then on, rain or shine, in sickness and health, she risks (yearly) being trampled by the high throng in Quiapo to fulfill her devotion to the Black Nazareno. She is now a senior citizen.

But perhaps the greatest devotion story has to be that of one of the richest actors in showbizness today- Coco Martin of “Batang Quiapo” and “Ang Probinsiyano” fame- likely a billionaire, by now.

Decades ago, he begged the Black Nazarene to give him a job- any job- to keep body and soul together. He then became a waiter, dishwasher, and janitor and even tried briefly as a menial-jobbed OFW in Canada.

As he had enough good looks- he tried at ABSCBN reportedly with the batch of Angel Locsin and company- but was rejected. Instead, he was accepted as a janitor at a big department store in Manila. One day- he had to hide behind the back of his friend on an escalator as he did not want Angel Locsin to see him donning the store’s janitor outfit. But he kept his annual pilgrimage to Quiapo until he was accepted into ABSCBN. The rest is now Coco Martin history.

Being a side-director, Coco has helped thousands of extras through the immensely popular TV series (unbeatable in its TV ratings all-time)- as his transformed golden heart took on those who are striving in desperate straits like he once was- once upon a time. He is now a veritable poster boy of the “Black Nazareno”

Three stories full of meaning to ponder on:

Once, all the villagers decided to pray for rain. On the day of prayer, all the people gathered, but only one came with an umbrella. That is faith.

When you throw babies in the air, the babies laugh because they know that you will catch them. That is trust.

Every night, we go to bed without any assurance of being alive the next morning, but, still, we set alarms to wake us up. That is hope.

Let us all live- from this day forward- with faith, trust, and hope. Shalom.

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com