Boholano SEA Games athletes get P50,000 each from Capitol











ARTCOM Photo

Nine Boholano athletes who represented the Philippines during the Southeast Asian Games, which the country hosted and dominated, were given cash incentives by the provincial government.

According to acting Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, the athletes led by gold medalists Diana Buhler who traces her roots to Alicia and Anfernee Lopena of Tagbilaran City were accorded certificates of appreciation and P50,000 each.

Governor Arthur Yap and Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto awarded the cash and recognition to the athletes at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City on Thursday.

Other SEA Games athletes who were given the cash incentive are the following:

Emmanuel Comendador – Duathlon Bronze Medalist

Richard Gonzales – Table Tennis Bronz Medalist

Dave Lloyd Pacaldo – Weightlifting

Elien Rose Perez – Weightlifting

Ronnie Malipay – Athletics

Rian Marco Tirol – Swimming

Mea Bernal – Football

According to Balite, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will pass a resolution urging local government units of the winning athletes to also give them cash incentive.

“Ako ning e-request sa among last session for this year on Monday nga isulti g’yud nako didto na aron mahatagan mo,” he said.

The Philippines which hosted the SEA Games dominated the biennial regional meet with its 1,496-strong contingent winning 387 medals including 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze.

On Wednesday, Filipino SEA Games athletes were conferred the prestigious Order of Lapu-Lapu by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang Palace in appreciation of the Philippine national team’s overall victory at the regional event.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu is accorded to those who accomplished extraordinary acts of service and exceptional contributions to the country. (RT)