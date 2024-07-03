Boholana ranks 9th in Dentist Licensure Exam

July 3, 2024
A Boholana has emerged as the ninth best performer in the Dentist Licensure Exam held last month.

Decharon Canteros Mulat, a native of Barangay Cabulijan, Tubigon and a graduate of the Southwestern University PHINMA attained a score of 81.60 percent.

Mulat was among the 673 passers who hurdled the exam which was participated by 1,207 examinees.

According to Mulat, she was not expecting to be among the top passers as her goal was merely to pass the exam.

“Na overwhelm ko kay I didn’t expect na maka top or even makapasar so karon naa pa ko sa stage of being shocked,” said Mulat.

Mulat said she initially took medical technology as a premed course but decided to shift to dentistry to avoid high expenses in studying medicine.

However, 26-year-old later found out that taking up dentistry would be expensive as well.

” Ang akong pagtoo g’yud is ang pagkahimong dentista shortcut siya sa pagkahimong doctor pero nakarealize ko na halos pareho ra ang gi-agian kay naka graduate ko sa dentistry 8 to 9 years,” she said.

The 26-year-old said she is undecided as to where she would practice her craft but noted that she is considering working in Metro Manila. (rt)

