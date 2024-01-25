Boholano wins top prize in 42nd Cebu Pop Festival

Topic |  
January 25, 2024
January 25, 2024

Boholano wins top prize in 42nd Cebu Pop Festival

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Another Boholano is added to the string of composers who romped away with the grand prize in the Cebu Popular Music Festival. 

Dr. Hernando “Nandy” Maniwan, a U.S.-based songwriter who hails from the town of Loay, took home the top prize in the 42nd edition of the premier Bisayan songwriting contest on Friday night at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium in Cebu City.

Maniwan penned the song “Naunsa Diay Ka?” as his entry, winning in the Upbeat Songs category. Interpreting the lighthearted song were Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards who also copped the night’s Best Interpreter award. The entry was arranged by Neil Salarda.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, the other top winner in the songfest for the Pop Love Songs Category is Glenn Salve, who comes from Bantayan, Cebu. He came up with ‘Recuerdo‘ as his winning entry which was interpreted by Jingle Placencia Sesican.

Both champions were rewarded with P100,000 each plus trophy.

The previous Boholano grand prize winners in the prestigious songwriting contest include TQ Solis Jr. and Atty. Jun Amora, Jimmy Borja, the late Judge Venancio Amila and Joseph Gara. Many other Boholano composers were also chosen as finalists in the various iterations of the song festival. (JAZ D. AMORA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran bags 3 awards at ‘World Class PH 2023’

THIS PR WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Tagbilaran City, in its resounding testament to commit…

“Hero cops” IN Bohol awarded for saving kidnap victim

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Overseas Chinese Service Center Cebu, Bohol…

Boholano ranks 10th in Physician Licensure Examination; 11 others pass

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A Boholano who graduated from St. Luke’s…

Boholana tops physical therapy licensure exam

A Boholana scholar emerged as the topnotcher of the June 2023 Physical Therapist Licensure Exam which was participated by 1,026…

Florian ‘Mr. 10 Minutes’ Dagoury to visit Bohol

NOTE: THIS PR WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Florian Dagoury, also known as “Mr. 10…

Miss Dampas crowned Tagbi ‘Mutya sa Tagbilaran’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Twenty-two-year old Flaviona Joaquin was crowned 2023…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply