Boholano wins top prize in 42nd Cebu Pop Festival

Another Boholano is added to the string of composers who romped away with the grand prize in the Cebu Popular Music Festival.

Dr. Hernando “Nandy” Maniwan, a U.S.-based songwriter who hails from the town of Loay, took home the top prize in the 42nd edition of the premier Bisayan songwriting contest on Friday night at the University of the Visayas Gymnasium in Cebu City.

Maniwan penned the song “Naunsa Diay Ka?” as his entry, winning in the Upbeat Songs category. Interpreting the lighthearted song were Philipp Mancol, Barret Oliver Richards and Bastian Richards who also copped the night’s Best Interpreter award. The entry was arranged by Neil Salarda.

Meanwhile, the other top winner in the songfest for the Pop Love Songs Category is Glenn Salve, who comes from Bantayan, Cebu. He came up with ‘Recuerdo‘ as his winning entry which was interpreted by Jingle Placencia Sesican.

Both champions were rewarded with P100,000 each plus trophy.

The previous Boholano grand prize winners in the prestigious songwriting contest include TQ Solis Jr. and Atty. Jun Amora, Jimmy Borja, the late Judge Venancio Amila and Joseph Gara. Many other Boholano composers were also chosen as finalists in the various iterations of the song festival. (JAZ D. AMORA)