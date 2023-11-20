“Hero cops” IN Bohol awarded for saving kidnap victim

“Hero cops” IN Bohol awarded for saving kidnap victim

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Overseas Chinese Service Center Cebu, Bohol Office, confers awards to BPPO Hero COPS spearheaded by PCol. Lorenzo Alfeche Batuan, Provincial Director on November 17, 2023, at 9:00 o’clock in the morning at PD’s Office, Camp Francisco Dagohoy, Tagbilaran City.

The “Life Saving Award” was conferred by Chinese Nationals in their grateful recognition of the swift action executed by Bohol PPO during the safe rescue operation of a Chinese National who had been a victim of kidnapping.

The following Hero COPS who were awarded were as follows; 1. PCol Lorenzo A Batuan, PD BPPO; 2. PLtCol Joemar s Pomarejos, C, PIU BPPO; 3. PLtCol John Kareen O. Escober, FC PMFC; 4. PCpt John Khalev Diel Sanchez, OIC, Panglao MPS; 5. PLt Kentbel Ceasar V .Parcon, TL PIT; 6. PLt. Thomas Zen B. Cheung, COP, Dauis MPS; and 7. PLt Johnrey Olid, Asst TL, PDEU.

The victim in her plaque, manifested her deepest gratitude for saving her life from the hands of the kidnappers. “I couldn’t have survived without your help”, she added.

On the other hand, PCol. Batuan extended his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese Nationals who took their time personally visiting at his office to give the award.

This award will surely boost the morale of all the uniform personnel to give their best in performing their mandated tasks to serve and make the Province of Bohol a better place to live, work and do business.

The statement quoted Napoleon Hill’s “Great Achievement is usually born of great sacrifice and is never the result of selfishness.” (BPPO PR)

