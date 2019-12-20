Pickup truck falls on its side along Panglao airport road

Photo: via Lyn Namarad

A pickup truck fell on its side after it crashed along the Airport Road in Panglao on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The driver, identified as Angelito Reserba, 49, of Tubigon who was uninjured personally went to the Panglao Police Station to report the incident, said Senior Staff Sgt. Joseph Pintac.

According to Pintac, Reserba who was travelling to the Bohol Panglao International Airport from Dauis lost control of his Mitsubishi Strada as he stepped on the brakes.

Pintac noted that the road was wet when Reserba figured in the accident.

“Pag brake, kay dangog man, didto siya napunta sa island-island,” said Pintac.

The vehicle went over the center island and into the opposite lane where it fell on its side, he added.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, the ill-fated pickup truck which was immobile has been towed away from the road. (AD)

