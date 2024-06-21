6 rescued as boat capsizes in waters off Bohol

CEBU CITY – Philippine Coast Guard personnel rescued six passengers of a pump boat that capsized on Thursday night while sailing from Cebu’s southern town of Sibonga to Calape town in Bohol.

A report from PCG-Cebu said rescuers from the Sibonga substation were quick to respond along with the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel and fisherfolk in the area.

Rescued passengers were identified as Atis Flores, 78, Federico Flores, 72; Sarah Sacedon and Dereck Flores, 48; Desiderio Flores, 42; Devonne Flores, 15, all residents of Mantatao, Calape, Bohol.

“The group traveled to Sibonga to attend an interment of a relative. On their way back home to Calape, Bohol, they encountered giant waves which caused the pump boat to capsize,” the PCG said in a statement Friday. (PNA)

