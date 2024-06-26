SK chairman, 19, dies of electrocution in Calape

A 19-year-old Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman died from electrocution while spearheading preparations for a basketball game in Calape town on Tuesday night.

The fatality was identified as Rogelson Barral, a resident of Barangay Binogawan, Calape.

According to Staff Sgt. Maria Fe Pedros of the Calape Police Station, Barral was setting up the sound system and lighting at a basketball court in the said village when he got accidentally electrocuted.

“Ga hikay siya sa mga wirings, ga prepare sa suga ug sound system. Unya dihay poste na wala mo siga ang bombilya so iyang gi tarong tarong, iyang gisaka unya ila nalang namatikdan na dihay nibuto, unya nahagbong siya [Barral],” said Pedros.

Barral was still rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

His remains have been turned over to a funeral parlor. (A. Doydora)