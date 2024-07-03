Boholano seaman found dead in vessel in UK

A Boholano seaman was found dead inside his cabin in a vessel while docked at a fishport in the United Kingdom in what has been initially considered a suicide.

However, the family of the fatality, Gerfe Cadeliña, 38, of Sierra Bullones town, believes that there was foul play behind his death while onboard the MV Silver Lake.

“Ako jung gikatahapan basin work-related. Basin naay foul play nhitabo kay di jud ko mo too na maghikog sija kay grabe ang iyang mga plano namo,” said Erah, Gerfe’s wife.

Gerfe was allegedly found hanging dead with a rope around his neck at the restroom of his quarters on the vessel on June 28, 2024.

No suicide note was found in Gerfe’s possession or in his cabin.

Erah said she last spoke to her husband on June 27 and he had not shown any signs of distress.

Gerfe, who was an electrician and had been a seafarer for over eight years, even planned to request his employing agency to allow him to return to the Philippines in November when Erah is due to deliver their fourth child.

“Mga one hour nagstorya mi. Akong gi balita niya ang gender sa akong pagbuntis. Okay man kaayo siya pag storya namo. Tulo among anak baye so akong gi-relay ang good news na boy among anak mao ingon siya na paningkamutan niya mo uli by November kay managanak na ko,” said Erah.

Based on initial reports, authorities did not find any signs of other injuries on Gerfe’s body which could indicate struggle between him and a possible suspect.

His body has been turned over to authorities in the UK for an autopsy and results were expected to be released within the week. (AD)