Woman, 74, dies after being hit by cable wire in Dimiao











A 74-year-old woman died while a 16-year-old girl was injured after they were both hit in their heads by a broken cable wire along a national road in Barangay Banban Dimiao at past 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Senior Staff Sgt. Rex Gandaya of the Dimiao Police Station said that an overhead wire of the Bohol Community Cable TV was hit by a passing delivery van causing it to snap and hit the two victims who came from Church and were about to attend a Christmas party in their village.

Both victims also fell to the ground and bumped their heads.

“Pagkabugto adto, didto ning hapak sa naglakaw na duha ka biktima,” he said.

The fatality identified as Lolita Tagarao, a retired teacher, and the other victim were still rushed to separate hospitals in Tagbilaran City.

However, Tagarao succumbed to severe head injury at the ACE Medical Center at past 11 p.m. on the same day while the girl was still undergoing treatment at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, said Gandaya.

According to Gandaya, one Cleofe Tagailo who saw the incident told authorities that the truck still stopped after hitting the cable wire but sped away a few seconds after.

Gandaya said investigators were still continuing their probe on the incident to locate the truck and identify its driver.

“Ga-conduct pa mi og follow up kay matod sa witness wala siya kita sa plate number,” he added. (A. Doydora)