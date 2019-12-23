Pregnant teen nabbed for drugs in Loay











A 19-year-old pregnant woman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Loay police for sale of illegal drugs on Sunday afternoon.

The alleged drug dealer, Rosalie Robito, 19, who claimed to be six months pregnant was collared through a buy-bust operation near her residence in Barangay Concepion, said Corporal Rommel Ediong, Loay Police Station investigator.

She was allegedly caught in possession of six packets of shabu which were estimated to be worth a total of P40,800 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to Ediong, they placed Robito under surveillance for over two weeks and were able to positively confirm that she was peddling illegal drugs.

Police started to monitor Robito after Dan Dexter Piquit, her live-in partner and father of her unborn child, alleged that she was his drug source.

Piquit was arrested on December 8, also through a drug buy-bust operation in Loay.

“Kanang amahan aning iyang bata, mao toy gi storya niya na mao kuno source niya, maoy tig da niya si [Robito], based ra nuon pud ni sa testimony niya sa tactical investigation na atong gi-conduct,” he said.

According to Ediong, they conducted several test-buys against Robito but they were only able to confirm the she was pregnant during the actual buy-bust operation which led to her apprehension.

“Dihay several test buy na atong gihimo, unya positively na palitan siya. Actually, wa mi kahibaw na buntis diay ni siya…Pagdakop mao pay paghibaw namo na buntis diay,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robito remained under the the custody of the Loay Police Station and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs on Tuesday. (with wm)