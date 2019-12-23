Pregnant teen nabbed for drugs in Loay

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Pregnant teen nabbed for drugs in Loay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Loay police for sale of illegal drugs on Sunday afternoon.

The alleged drug dealer, Rosalie Robito, 19, who claimed to be six months pregnant was collared through a buy-bust operation near her residence in Barangay Concepion, said Corporal Rommel Ediong, Loay Police Station investigator.

She was allegedly caught in possession of six packets of shabu which were estimated to be worth a total of P40,800 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

According to Ediong, they placed Robito under surveillance for over two weeks and were able to positively confirm that she was peddling illegal drugs.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Police started to monitor Robito after Dan Dexter Piquit, her live-in partner and father of her unborn child, alleged that she was his drug source.

Piquit was arrested on December 8, also through a drug buy-bust operation in Loay.

“Kanang amahan aning iyang bata, mao toy gi storya niya na mao kuno source niya, maoy tig da niya si [Robito], based ra nuon pud ni sa testimony niya sa tactical investigation na atong gi-conduct,” he said.

According to Ediong, they conducted several test-buys against Robito but they were only able to confirm the she was pregnant during the actual buy-bust operation which led to her apprehension.

“Dihay several test buy na atong gihimo, unya positively na palitan siya. Actually, wa mi kahibaw na buntis diay ni siya…Pagdakop mao pay paghibaw namo na buntis diay,” he said.

Meanwhile, Robito remained under the the custody of the Loay Police Station and is set to be charged with sale and possession of illegal drugs on Tuesday. (with wm)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Jagna mayor sues councilor on PCL fund mess

Jagna Mayor Joseph A. Rañola, invoking the constitutional provision that government funds and property should be fully protected and conserved,…

‘Pusher’ nabbed; P122k shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug bust

Police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man tagged as “street-level drug personality” while his alleged cohort in the drug trade…

2 more newly freed drug offenders nabbed in Inabanga

Bohol police intelligence officers on Wednesday apprehended two more drug offenders who were recently released through the Supreme Court-mandated plea…

Man nabbed after slashing neck of partner’s mother in Calape

Police on Monday night arrested a man for allegedly slashing his live-in partner’s mother with a box cutter inside her…

Zero crimes on first day of Misa De Gallo in Tagbilaran

The first day of the Misa De Gallo which has been expected to draw throngs of churchgoers in Tagbilaran City…

Tagbilaran man jumps off tricycle, ends up nabbed by police for drugs

Police who were only out to call the attention of a tricycle driver for wearing shorts while on duty ended…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply