Couple falls in Buenavista drug raid after reported to Malacañang 8888











A married couple with a total of three previous arrests for drug charges and zero full convictions was again apprehended by police in Buenavista after reports of their alleged illegal drug operations reached the Office of the President through Hotline 8888.

Operatives of the Buenavista Police Station and the 3rd District Drug Enforcement Unit collared Jerson Damgo, 33, and wife Marissa, 39 when they served a search warrant at their home in Hunan, Buenavista at dawn on Friday.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Marissa was previously arrested twice for drug cases with one charge dropped and the other lessened through a plea bargain deal. Jerson was also previously acquitted of a drug charge.

According to the police source, the couple expressed confidence that they would beat the drug raps once more.

“Sayon ra kaayo sila mi sulti na ‘ah sayon ra na kaayo dismisson na inyong kaso’ matud sa mga dinakpan,” he said.

He also noted that their have been reports indicating that Jerson was involved in killings as an alleged gun-for-hire.

The reports however remained unconfirmed due to lack of evidence.

“Na involve pud ni og laing mga record kaning mga patay-patay,” he added.

In a complaint ticket forwarded to local authorities, the Office of the President through the Citizens’ Complaint Hotline called for the concerned agency, which in that case was the Bohol police and the Buenavista Police Station, to take “appropriate action” on the issue.

The complaint was sent to the hotline on June 21, 2019.

The raid at the Damgos’ residence allegedly yielded 10 grams of shabu and an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol which was found in Gerson’s possession.

The seized drugs were estimated to be worth P68,000 based on the value set by the Dangerous Drugs Board.

Meanwhile, the Damgos were placed under the custody of the Buenavista Police Station pending the filing of charges against them when government offices resume work on January 2, 2020. (W. Maetsrado)