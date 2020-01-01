17-year-old killed, 2 other teens hurt in Danao road mishap

17-year-old killed, 2 other teens hurt in Danao road mishap

A minor died while two other teenagers were seriously injured after their motorcycle slammed into the railings of a bridge in Danao during celebrations of the town’s fiesta in the wee hours of Monday.

A 17-year-old passenger died on the spot due to severe injuries to the head while the driver Jeylan Nuez, 18, was critically hurt, said Senior Master Sgt. Abundo Jumawid, Jr. of the Danao Police Station.

No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the road mishap but the fatality’s 15-year-old brother who was the motorcycle’s second passenger was also injured.

According to Jumawid, the three victims who came from a village fair suddenly crashed along a national highway in Barangay Santa Fe and rammed the railings of a bridge in the area.

“Pag-abot sa tulay, ni bangga sa ali-ali. Na shot ilang ligid didto,” he said.

The teenagers came from a drinking session prior to the incident based on a statement made by one of the victims, while Jumawid noted that all three smelled of alcohol.

“Didto man ko pagresponde, nanimaho g’yud silang bino pero ang maka declare ra g’yud ana ang doctor,” said Jumawid.

All three victims were not wearing helmets during the incident while the driver was not in possession of a driver’s license.

The ill-fated motorcycle which is owned by the parents of the siblings was placed into police custody. (A. Doydora)

