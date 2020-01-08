Cops seize P40k shabu in Tagbilaran bust











Anti-narcotics police operatives on Tuesday night arrested a man newly listed in their drug watchlist who was allegedly caught selling shabu to an undercover agent in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said that they seized P40,800 worth of shabu from Kenn “Tatot” Anonuevo, 27, during a buy-bust operation near his residence in Barangay Manga.

Operatives of the city’s Drug Enforcement Unit collared Anonuevo after he allegedly sold shabu worth P1,000 to a poseur-buyer.

Anonuevo was then allegedly caught in possession of six more grams of suspected shabu upon his apprehension.

He is now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of charges against him.

Police said that they will charges for violations against Section 5 (sale) and Section 11 (possession) of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)