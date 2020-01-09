Drug offender released thru plea deal rearrested in Jagna











A man previously arrested for a drug charge was again apprehended after allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover cop on Wednesday night, less than a year after his release from jail.

In a report, police said that anti-narcotics police operatives of Jagna collared Wilson “Bato” Dango, 36, a native of Barangay Pangdan, Jagna during a drug buy-bust operation in the said village at past 7 p.m.

Dango allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer resulting in his immediate arrest.

Police operatives of the Jagna Drug Enforcement Unit then allegedly found seven more packets of suspected shabu in his possession.

Dango is now under the custody of the Jagna police pending the filing of charges against him for sale and possession of illegal drugs.

He admitted that the drug stash was his and told police that he sourced it from a drug offender who was released through a plea bargaining deal.

Dango was arrested for a drug charge in 2017 and was released in June, last year after entering into a plea bargaining agreement.

Police placed him under surveillance last month after he was noted to have resumed involvement in the narcotics trade in Jagna and adjacent towns.

Authorities were able to set up a drug transaction with Dango after a previously arrested drug dealer also in Jagna pinpointed him as his source and gave his contact details. (wm)