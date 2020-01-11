2 dead in 2-motorcycle head-on collision in Maribojoc

Photo: courtesy of Chris Gabaisen

Two people died after a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a sharp curve at a national road in Maribojoc town on Friday afternoon, police said.

Both motorcycles were believed to have been speeding upon collision causing fatal injuries to both drivers and the two vehicles to catch fire after impact.

“Nanggihelmet silang duha pero tungod sa kakusog sa impact nabuak ang [helmet],” said Senior Master Sgt. Emerson Isidro of the Maribojoc Police Station.

The fatalities, identified as Brian Salutan, 27, of Tubigon and Archie Peñalosa, 25, of Loay were still rushed to the Maribojoc Community Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

According to Isidro, Peñalosa tried to overtake a vehicle which was in front of him along a sharp curve in Kilometer 12 of the national highway in Barangay Lincod but was unable to promptly return to his lane.

“Tungod ra g’yud kay ning overtake unya kusog kaayo ang dagan,” he added.

Peñalosa then slammed straight into Salutan at the opposite lane.

Isidro said that both motorcycles were totally wrecked and even caught fire, which was put out by residents in the area.

No pedestrian or other vehicles were involved in the crash. (A. Doydora)

