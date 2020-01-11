Lifeless body found behind Jagna school











Photo: via Aljay Lecciones

A lifeless body of a man believed to have been suffering from a mental condition was found in an empty lot behind an elementary school in Jagna early on Friday.

Residents found the remains of the bludgeoned Adulfo Baja, 35, behind the Balili Elementary School in Barangay Balili, Jagna at 6 a.m., a day after the village’s fiesta, said Senior Staff Sgt. Jayson Laurden of the Jagna Police Station.

According to Laurden, Baja may have been beaten to death by a still unidentified suspect using a heavy object as he was found with a large cut in his forehead.

Baja, a resident of nearby Barangay Can-upao, was noted to have always joined fiesta celebrations of Barangay Balili in the past years with no known companions.

“Sauna pa, maglakaw-lakaw ni siya ra man gud usa di ingon g’yud na naay kauban kay kana lageng kuwang og buot, bisag asa maglaag-laag,” said Laurden.

Laurden believed that Baja who was known to ask for alcoholic drinks from strangers may have come across drunk fiesta revelers.

Baja was not known to be violent and there had been no complaints against him, based on initial police investigation.

“Basin kanang ngana lageng nangajo-ngajo unya naka-timing og hubog na basin na-tripan,” he added.

Meanwhile, investigators are still continuing their probe on the case while waiting for witnesses who may have information on the incident to come forward.

It was noted that police did not find any bloodied object at the crime scene which may have been used to bludgeon the victim.

Baja’s family has been notified of his death. (A. Doydora)