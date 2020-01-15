Ex-Albur mayor arrested for illegal firearm











Former Alburquerque mayor Charles Elpren Tungol was arrested by police for illegal gun possession during a raid at his family’s residence in the town on Wednesday morning.

The Alburquerque Police Station served two separate search warrants for Elpren and his father Efren who is also a former mayor of the town at their residence in Barangay West Poblacion at past 11 a.m., said municipal police chief Lt. Yolando Bagotchay.

According to Bagotchay, the operation stemmed from a report filed by a concerned citizen alleging that a gunshot was heard at the Tungols’ residence.

The older Tungol was also allegedly in possession of a gun with an expired license resulting in the issuance of the separate warrant, but police were unable to find any firearm at his room and other parts of the house.

However, the composite police team comprised of the Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Alburquerque police which searched the residence allegedly found a .45 caliber pistol in Elpren’s room.

They also found one magazine and 48 bullets.

“Nangayo mi og certification sa Firearms and Explosives Office na as of now wala may narecord na firearm owned nila, way license,” Bagotchay said.

Elpren was placed under police custody but is set to post bail within the day, he added. (A. Doydora)