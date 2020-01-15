Ex-Albur mayor arrested for illegal firearm

Topic |  
41 mins ago
41 mins ago

Ex-Albur mayor arrested for illegal firearm

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Former Alburquerque mayor Charles Elpren Tungol was arrested by police for illegal gun possession during a raid at his family’s residence in the town on Wednesday morning.

The Alburquerque Police Station served two separate search warrants for Elpren and his father Efren who is also a former mayor of the town at their residence in Barangay West Poblacion at past 11 a.m., said municipal police chief Lt. Yolando Bagotchay.

According to Bagotchay, the operation stemmed from a report filed by a concerned citizen alleging that a gunshot was heard at the Tungols’ residence.

The older Tungol was also allegedly in possession of a gun with an expired license resulting in the issuance of the separate warrant, but police were unable to find any firearm at his room and other parts of the house.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, the composite police team comprised of the Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Alburquerque police which searched the residence allegedly found a .45 caliber pistol in Elpren’s room.

They also found one magazine and 48 bullets.  

“Nangayo mi og certification sa Firearms and Explosives Office na as of now wala may narecord na firearm owned nila, way license,” Bagotchay said.

Elpren was placed under police custody but is set to post bail within the day, he added. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDEA nabs 2 barangay councilors in Tagbilaran drug bust

Two barangay councilors from Inabanga and Maribojoc who were listed in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) watchlist were arrested…

Ex-traffic enforcer found dead with gunshot wound in Ubay

A former traffic enforcer was found dead at a remote village in Ubay with a single gunshot in the head…

Criminology student at Tagbilaran school nabbed for drugs

Police at dawn on Monday arrested a 22-year-old aspiring cop for alleged sale of illegal drugs during an anti-drug operation…

Female HVT, boyfriend yield P102k shabu in Panglao bust

A female drug offender who was released through a plea bargaining agreement is heading back to jail after she was…

Lifeless body found behind Jagna school

A lifeless body of a man believed to have been suffering from a mental condition was found in an empty…

Barangay councilor killed in shooting at Albur mayor’s house

A barangay councilor who was a longtime aide and friend of Alburquerque Mayor Richie Buates was shot dead by motorcycle-riding…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply