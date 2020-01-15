PDEA nabs 2 barangay councilors in Tagbilaran drug bust











Two barangay councilors from Inabanga and Maribojoc who were listed in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) watchlist were arrested during an anti-drug operation in Tagbilaran City on Monday.

PDEA agents collared Barangay Poblacion, Inabanga Councilor Alvarado “Dudz” Butlig, Jr., 34, who was the operation’s target, and Dipatlong, Maribojoc Councilor Karim Fuentes, 38, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran at past 4 p.m.

PDEA agent Jade Castillo confirmed that both men were deemed as high-value targets considering that they are active elected barangay officials.

According to Castillo, they placed Butlig under surveillance for over a month after receiving information on his alleged drug activities from a concerned citizen.

“Information gathered indicated na kaning duha involved in pushing illegal drugs here in Bohol,” said Castillo. “Ang operation nila sa Tagbilaran and sa barangay na ilang gi puy-an.”

Castillo noted that Fuentes who has been elusive was also in their watchlist although he was not monitored to have been with Butlig in previous drug transactions.

“Naa nay info about him [Fuentes] pero hindi pa siya mahanap,” she said.

Police allegedly seized one gram of shabu which was estimated to be worth P6,800 from both men.

Butlig and Fuentes are now detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station pending the filing of charges against them.

Both are set to face charge for violations against Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (A. Doydora)