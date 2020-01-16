Man shot dead at Talibon village disco

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Man shot dead at Talibon village disco

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A man was shot dead by his drinking companion outside a village disco at past midnight in Barangay Sto. Niño, Talibon on Thursday, police said.

The fatality Efren Rosales, Jr., 33, and suspect Jemar Cajes, 29, were drinking together with several others at the disco as they celebrated the village’s fiesta when the two figured in a heated argument which led to the fatal shooting, said Senior Master Sgt. Larkin Yuag of the Talibon Police Station.

Cajes allegedly shot Rosales twice in the chest and neck.

“Ang estorya sa ig-agaw sa gipusil nagkabikil kuno sa discohan, ga-uban na sila og inom sa discohan,” said Yuag.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The victim was till rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Cajes meanwhile remained at large.

According to Yuag, they conducted a hot pursuit operation against Cajes but he was able to evade arrest as he ran from police who converged at his home in Barangay Sto. Niño.

“Hapit maabtan namo pero ang asawa ingon na igo ra g’yud nakadagan pag agto namo, nagbrief ra kuno pagdagan. Didto dagan sa kalabungan,” he said.

Police are continuing their probe on the case and their manhunt operation against Cajes. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Ex-Albur mayor released from detention after posting bail

The immediate former mayor of Alburquerque Elpren Charles Tungol was released from detention after posting bail of P120,000. He was…

Ex-Albur mayor arrested for illegal firearm

Former Alburquerque mayor Charles Elpren Tungol was arrested by police for illegal gun possession during a raid at his family’s…

PDEA nabs 2 barangay councilors in Tagbilaran drug bust

Two barangay councilors from Inabanga and Maribojoc who were listed in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) watchlist were arrested…

Ex-traffic enforcer found dead with gunshot wound in Ubay

A former traffic enforcer was found dead at a remote village in Ubay with a single gunshot in the head…

Criminology student at Tagbilaran school nabbed for drugs

Police at dawn on Monday arrested a 22-year-old aspiring cop for alleged sale of illegal drugs during an anti-drug operation…

Female HVT, boyfriend yield P102k shabu in Panglao bust

A female drug offender who was released through a plea bargaining agreement is heading back to jail after she was…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply