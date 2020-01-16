Man shot dead at Talibon village disco











A man was shot dead by his drinking companion outside a village disco at past midnight in Barangay Sto. Niño, Talibon on Thursday, police said.

The fatality Efren Rosales, Jr., 33, and suspect Jemar Cajes, 29, were drinking together with several others at the disco as they celebrated the village’s fiesta when the two figured in a heated argument which led to the fatal shooting, said Senior Master Sgt. Larkin Yuag of the Talibon Police Station.

Cajes allegedly shot Rosales twice in the chest and neck.

“Ang estorya sa ig-agaw sa gipusil nagkabikil kuno sa discohan, ga-uban na sila og inom sa discohan,” said Yuag.

The victim was till rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Cajes meanwhile remained at large.

According to Yuag, they conducted a hot pursuit operation against Cajes but he was able to evade arrest as he ran from police who converged at his home in Barangay Sto. Niño.

“Hapit maabtan namo pero ang asawa ingon na igo ra g’yud nakadagan pag agto namo, nagbrief ra kuno pagdagan. Didto dagan sa kalabungan,” he said.

Police are continuing their probe on the case and their manhunt operation against Cajes. (AD)