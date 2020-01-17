Cabal on councilor’s slay: arrests to be made in “days to come”

Cabal on councilor’s slay: arrests to be made in “days to come”

Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) director Col. Jonathan Cabal expressed optimism that the perpetrators behind the killing of Barangay Councilor Wilfrido Plaza will be brought to justice soon saying that arrests will be made “in the days to come.”

“Alam na namin, there are personalities that we are targeting,” Cabal said in his report to the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) at the Capitol on Wednesday.

According to Cabal, they are already talking to an informant and following up on leads that could pinpoint the killers of Plaza, who was a friend and trusted aide of Alburquerque Mayor Dondon Buates.

He however did not divulge further information on the case due to its “sensitive nature” and so as not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Rest assured, the killing of the barangay kagawad will be given justice. We are doing everything in our capacity to really pursue the perpetrators of the crime whoever it may be,” he said.

Cabal earlier revealed that they are investigating the immediate former mayor of Alburquerque, Elpren Charles Tungol, for possible involvement in Plaza’s murder.   

“Circumstantial evidence points to Tungol who could have perpetrated the crime. That’s why they are tagged as the suspects for the death of Wilfredo,” he said.

Tungol denied the allegations, saying that Plaza was a family friend.

“Wa g’yud miy involvement, wa mi nag plano or kami mismo nagbuhat, dili kami adto kay unsa may makuha namo ana. Di mi ngana gipadako,” he said.

Tungol was arrested on Wednesday for illegal gun possession after police searched his family’s home in Alburquerque and allegedly found an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol, an empty magazine and several bullets in his room.

He was released from police custody on the same day after posting bail which was set at P120,000.

Tungol told the media that the firearm was previously registered but he had failed to renew the license.

“Kanang armasa na licensed na pero expired na, taud-taud na. Unya pagka mayor nako wa na ko naka pa-renew kay di man pud ko tig dada,” he said.  (R. Tutas)

