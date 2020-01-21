Woman, 65, shot inside Getafe house











A 65-year-old woman landed in the hospital after she was shot in the leg by a still unidentified gunman inside her house in Getafe on Sunday night.

Police are still facing a blank wall as to why the victim, Violeta Opalla of Barangay Campao Oriental, was shot.

According to Senior Staff Sgt. Esteban Torregosa II of the Getafe Police Station, the gunman suddenly barged into the home of Opalla at past 7 p.m. and shot her using a pistol of still unknown caliber, hitting her in the right leg.

“Naglingkod kuno ni siya sulod sa ilang balay unya naa kunoy duha ka taw ning abot, ang usa hing kalit og sud sa balay unya dretso og pusil,” Torregosa said, adding that the gunman casually left the house on foot along with his lookout.

Opalla was alone inside the house which is located in a remote village during the gun attack.

Torregosa said that Roberto Opalla, the victim’s son and neighbor, told investigators that her mother has no known any enemy or was not engaged in any conflict.

“Ahong gi pangutana iyang anak wa bay bangi sasa yuta, kaaway na silingan, butang, wa man kuno,” said Torregosa. “Pero amo pa ning idig-up kay basi’g naay gitaugan o unsa, basin naay insedente na mauwaw lang siya estorya.”

Authorities believed that the gunman did not intend to kill Opalla as he shot her in the leg from point-blank range.

The gunman could have shot her fatally if it was his intention, Torregosa said.

According to Torregosa, investigators continued their probe on the incident to identify the suspects and motive behind the attack.

Opalla meanwhile remained in stable condition but was still being treated for her injury. (A. Doydora)