Jagna PNP seizes P137k shabu in drug bust











Police on Thursday seized P137,224 worth of suspected shabu during an anti-drug operation in Jagna.

The operation resulted in the arrest of alleged drug dealer June Pinili, 39, of Barangay San Juan in Sierra Bullones.

In a report, the Jagna Police Station said that its Drug Enforcement Unit collared Pinili through a buy-bust operation in Barangay Mayana, Jagna.

The operatives confiscated from Pinili seven packets of suspected shabu which weighed a total of 20.18 grams.

Police said that Pinili admitted that the drug stash was his but did not identify his source.

He only told authorities that he acquired his shabu supply from a man from Tagbilaran City.

Pinili is now detained at the Jagna Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of illegal drug charges against him. (wm)