DOH confirms PH’s first case of new coronavirus

Topic |  
11 hours ago
11 hours ago

DOH confirms PH’s first case of new coronavirus

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Thursday afternoon confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.

A 38-year-old Chinese patient from Wuhan, China, which has been identified as ground zero of the deadly virus, was confirmed to be infected with the virus through a laboratory test in Australia, Duque said in a press briefing in Manila.

Laboratory results arrived from the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Asutralia on Thursday.

According to Duque, the woman traveled from Wuhan, China to Hong Kong and then the Philippines on January 21. She sought treatment on January 25 due to a mild cough.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“The patient sought consult and was admitted in one of the country’s government hospitals last Jan. 25 after experiencing mild cough. She is currently asymptomatic… which means she has no fever, and no other signs and symptoms suggesting illness at this point,” he said.

It was noted that the patient traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete.

Department of Health Epidemiology Bureau director Chito Avelino said that authorities are set to trace and check the establishments that she visited and pinpoint employees she had been in contact with.

“We are looking at the establishment where they stayed and advise the establishment owner to identify the employees that had been in conact with the patient and from there to the mandatory quarantine to observe them,” Avelino said.

Health authorities will also be getting in touch with passengers who have seated near the patient during her flights.  

According to Duque, the DOH is working closely with the hospital where the patient is confined. The hospital’s “incident command system” has been activated for “infection control, case management and containment,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We are also implementing measures to protect the health staff providing care to this patient,” Duque said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The top health official urged the public to “stay calm and remain vigilant at all times.”

“I assure the public that the Department of Health is on top of this evolving situation. We were able to detect the first confirmed case because of our strong surveillance system, close coordination with the World Health Organization and other national agencies,” he said.

The DOH has recorded a total of 29 patients under observation in the following areas:

 ADVERTISEMENT 
  • Metro Manila – 18
  • Cental Visayas – 4
  • Western Visayas – 3
  • MIMAROPA -1
  • Eastern Visayas – 1
  • Northern Mindanao – 1
  • Davao – 1
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Banning visitors from China at Lila whale shark watching ‘not discriminatory’

Accused of being discriminatory against Chinese nationals, Lila Mayor Arturo Pollio II said that the new precautionary measure he imposed…

Lila brings free mental health care to barangays

From the town’s central district to its most remote village, the local government unit (LGU) of Lila has started to…

PPA Bohol asks for 6 thermal scanners for local ports amid nCoV alert

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) in Bohol has requested for thermal scanners to be set up at the Tagbilaran City…

1,000 nurses needed in US hospitals

Here’s good news for Filipino nurses who want to work in the United States. Frony Fortich, chief operating officer of…

All bases covered in Bohol vs coronavirus

The provincial government is covering all bases in its intensified efforts to prevent the entry of the coronavirus particularly the…

Test results awaited as 2 Chinese nationals in Bohol observed for coronavirus

Local health authorities are now awaiting the test results that would confirm whether or not the two Chinese nationals who…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply