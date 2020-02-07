1 of 5 PUIs in Bohol cleared after testing negative for coronavirus twice











This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals the ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, such as the novel coronavirus virus responsible for an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

The number of persons investigated for suspected novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD) infection in Bohol is now down to four from five after one person under investigation (PUI) for the disease was cleared by health authorities.

Doctor Yul Lopez, spokesperson for the Capitol’s anti-nCoV technical working group, said that the patient, a 31-year-old Chinese woman, was discharged Friday morning from an undisclosed hospital in Tagbilaran City.

Her discharge came after her second swab sample test conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City yielded a negative result which was released on Thursday. The first test result released Wednesday also returned negative.

“Atong ng gi-discharge ang usa ka PUI na 31-year-old kay nagpakita na negative siya sa first sample sa RITM ug negative second sample,” said Lopez.

There are now four PUIs in Bohol—two American women who recently travelled to Beijing, China and two Filipino nurses who were caregivers to the Chinese woman who was admitted at a hospital in Tagbilaran City last month and was later confirmed to have been infected with nCoV.

Lopez earlier confirmed that the two Americans who were travelling together were confined at an isolation ward at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital while the two nurses were isolated at a private hospital in the city.

The health official has repeatedly explained that PUIs are not confirmed to be infected with nCoV, but are persons who have larger chances of having contracted nCoV due to recent travel to China or its administrative regions, and are exhibiting symptoms of the disease which are very common such as fever and cough.

No lapses?

He said that the detection of more PUIs are an indication that health authorities are doing their jobs.

“Mas makuyawan ko kung zero PUI ang Bohol makaingon ka’g ‘dunay g’yud siguroy gitagoan ning mga tawhana kay zero PUI.’ Mas malipay ko kung 10 PUIs kay atong na quarantine, galihok g’yud,” he said.

Lopez had earlier claimed that local health authorities did everything “right” in their capacity to handle the infected Chinese patient who was confined at a Bohol hospital last month even prior to the release of “decision tools” or official protocols from the DOH in handling PUIs.

“At our level sa Bohol, wala tay sipyat. Wala tay lapses as far as we are concerned,” he added.

However, some have questioned why the TWG and local health authorities never reported the confinement of the 60-year-old Wuhan woman who was recently confirmed to have been infected with nCoV.

It was only learned that the woman was ever in Bohol and was even admitted to a hospital in the province when the Department of Health reported that they had found out that she was infected with nCoV on February 5. On the same day, the DOH confirmed that she was confined at a hospital in Tagbilaran City starting January 22.

Local health authorities have now admitted that she was isolated for nine days but never reported this when they have been informing the public about two other cases which involved a two-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man, both from China within the same period.

As early as January 23 and onwards local health authorities have been reporting about the boy and the 36-year-old man who exhibited flu-like symptoms but never about the woman from Wuhan who was all the while in isolation in Bohol from January 22 to 31.

Both the boy and man who were from Guangdong were immediately labeled by a health official as “unlikely” cases but were the spotlight of the province’s nCoV watch then, but the public only knew about the woman from Wuhan, the disease’s epicenter, on February 5 through the DOH.

The boy and the man were later found to have not been infected with nCoV while the woman was confirmed to have contracted the disease.