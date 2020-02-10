Man falls to death from house in Cortes

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Man falls to death from house in Cortes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 49-year-old man who was locked out of his house in Cortes died after falling from his two story-home as he tried to get inside through a window.

Master Sgt. Melchie Buctoto of the Cortes Police Station said that Apolinar Kabang of Barangay Loreto Cortes was found dead right outside his house on Monday morning but may have fallen to his death the night before.

He died on the spot due to severe injuries to his head.

“Didto jud nituorok sa ubos sa bintana,” Buctoto said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Investigators did not find any indications of foul play behind his death.

According to Buctoto, Kabang may have fallen head first as he tried to climb into his home through a window.

“Ingon ang mga silingan na hubog kuno ni pagkagabii. Nag-inom ni sa silingan unya ni-uli na mga 8 sa gabii kay nabilin iyang yawi mao sigurong nisaka siya sa ilang bintana,” she said.

Buctoto was alone in the house during the incident as his wife and children were out of town.

His family has been notified of his death. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

American national, 67, jumps off Tagbilaran building after breakup

A jilted 67-year-old American national was hospitalized for injuries sustained after jumping off a building in Tagbilaran City on Monday…

Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge

Two resort personnel in Loon died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge and plunged into the Moalong River on…

Boholano boatman rescued in Malaysia after 20 days adrift at sea

A Boholano boatman has been rescued in Sabah, Malaysia after drifting at sea onboard a banca for 20 days, but…

Student killed, 5 schoolmates hurt after hit by Army truck in Carmen

An 18-year-old high school student was killed while five of her schoolmates were injured after they were accidentally rammed by…

P.5M raised for ‘Tabang Taal’

The radio based fund raising project for the displaced residents of Taal Volcano closed last Friday with a total donation…

1 hurt in SUV-motorcycle collision in Tagbilaran

A man suffered multiple injuries after his motorcycle was accidentally rammed by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply