Man falls to death from house in Cortes











A 49-year-old man who was locked out of his house in Cortes died after falling from his two story-home as he tried to get inside through a window.

Master Sgt. Melchie Buctoto of the Cortes Police Station said that Apolinar Kabang of Barangay Loreto Cortes was found dead right outside his house on Monday morning but may have fallen to his death the night before.

He died on the spot due to severe injuries to his head.

“Didto jud nituorok sa ubos sa bintana,” Buctoto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigators did not find any indications of foul play behind his death.

According to Buctoto, Kabang may have fallen head first as he tried to climb into his home through a window.

“Ingon ang mga silingan na hubog kuno ni pagkagabii. Nag-inom ni sa silingan unya ni-uli na mga 8 sa gabii kay nabilin iyang yawi mao sigurong nisaka siya sa ilang bintana,” she said.

Buctoto was alone in the house during the incident as his wife and children were out of town.

His family has been notified of his death. (A. Doydora)