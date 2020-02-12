Ex-seaman falls in Dauis anti-drug op











A former seaman was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis police at a remote village which has been tagged as a hotbed for illegal drug activities.

Staff Sgt. Edgar Sumagang of the Dauis Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit said that they collared Malvin Usaraga, 43, of Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion through a buy-bust operation on Tuesday night.

He allegedly sold shabu worth P500 to a poseur-buyer resulting in his immediate arrest.

According to Sumagang, they received multiple complaints against Usaraga and alleged “rampant” illegal drug activities in his neighborhood.

Police have been conducting monitoring operations and were validating the contributed information in the previous months.

“Kanang lugar nila diha base sa among info daghan na sila diha na naa sa watchlist namo, rampant g’yud na kaayo anang ilang dapita kay hilit,” he said.

Sumagang said that Usaraga is now unemployed and has not been on a ship for five years. He is also included in the police’s drug watchlist.

The suspect was detained at the Dauis Police Station lock-up jail as authorities prepared to file charges against him. (wm)