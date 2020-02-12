‘Pusher’ nabbed for drugs in Buenavista

A 55-year-old woman was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Buenavista during the post-celebration of the town’s foundation day in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police collared Cirila Paquiabas, 55, of Barangay Nahawan, Clarin after she was allegedly caught red-handed selling shabu to an undercover agent behind the Bueanavista Cultural Center in Barangay Poblacion where a disco party was being held.

The operation created a commotion during the event prompting police to direct partygoers to disperse and end the activity.

In a report, police said that Paquiabas sold shabu worth P500 to a police poseur-buyer resulting in her immediate apprehension.

Police allegedly seized three small sachets of suspected shabu from her possession following her arrest.

She is now detained at the Buenavista Police Station lock-up jail pending the filing of illegal drug charges against her. (wm)

