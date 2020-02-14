Truck falls into ravine in Loboc











Photo: courtesy of Dingding Tocmo

A wing van with five people onboard fell into a ravine along a winding road in Loboc town on Thursday morning.

The driver and four passengers of the truck owned by the Alturas Group of Companies were safe and only suffered minor scratches as they jumped off from the vehicles, said Staff Sgt. Urven Molina of the Loboc Police Station.

“Ok ra man pud ang mga tripulante ug driver, nakaambak man sila,” said Molina.

Based on the testimony of truck driver Howie Dagupa, the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned while they traversed a national road in Sitio Lumboy in Barangay Jimilian.

He partly hit a road railing before heading to the side of the road and partially falling into a ravine.

Molina identified the vehicle’s passengers as Maximo Sarabia of Maribojoc, Cornillo Abueras of Antequera, Hernani Quijol of Antequera and Michael Albues of Loboc.

None of them were severely injured while no other vehicles were hit when the truck crashed.

According to Molina, drivers should always check their brakes and other vital vehicle parts before departing.

He said that drivers should be extra careful when traversing Loboc’s highways particularly amid rains which make the road slippery.

“Atong advise sa mga driver na e-check ang brakes, ang tanan labina kung mo agi diri sa atong lungsod na daghang winding roads,” he added.