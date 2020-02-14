Truck falls into ravine in Loboc

Topic |  
13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Truck falls into ravine in Loboc

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: courtesy of Dingding Tocmo

A wing van with five people onboard fell into a ravine along a winding road in Loboc town on Thursday morning.

The driver and four passengers of the truck owned by the Alturas Group of Companies were safe and only suffered minor scratches as they jumped off from the vehicles, said Staff Sgt. Urven Molina of the Loboc Police Station.

“Ok ra man pud ang mga tripulante ug driver, nakaambak man sila,” said Molina.

Based on the testimony of truck driver Howie Dagupa, the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned while they traversed a national road in Sitio Lumboy in Barangay Jimilian.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He partly hit a road railing before heading to the side of the road and partially falling into a ravine.

Molina identified the vehicle’s passengers as Maximo Sarabia of Maribojoc, Cornillo Abueras of Antequera, Hernani Quijol of Antequera and Michael Albues of Loboc.

None of them were severely injured while no other vehicles were hit when the truck crashed.

According to Molina, drivers should always check their brakes and other vital vehicle parts before departing.

He said that drivers should be extra careful when traversing Loboc’s highways particularly amid rains which make the road slippery.

“Atong advise sa mga driver na e-check ang brakes, ang tanan labina kung mo agi diri sa atong lungsod na daghang winding roads,” he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man falls to death from house in Cortes

A 49-year-old man who was locked out of his house in Cortes died after falling from his two story-home as…

American national, 67, jumps off Tagbilaran building after breakup

A jilted 67-year-old American national was hospitalized for injuries sustained after jumping off a building in Tagbilaran City on Monday…

Resort supervisor, lifeguard die as motorcycle falls off Loon bridge

Two resort personnel in Loon died after their motorcycle fell off a bridge and plunged into the Moalong River on…

Boholano boatman rescued in Malaysia after 20 days adrift at sea

A Boholano boatman has been rescued in Sabah, Malaysia after drifting at sea onboard a banca for 20 days, but…

Student killed, 5 schoolmates hurt after hit by Army truck in Carmen

An 18-year-old high school student was killed while five of her schoolmates were injured after they were accidentally rammed by…

P.5M raised for ‘Tabang Taal’

The radio based fund raising project for the displaced residents of Taal Volcano closed last Friday with a total donation…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply