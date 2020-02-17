2 dead, 3 hurt in road mishaps in Ubay, Batuan

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

2 dead, 3 hurt in road mishaps in Ubay, Batuan

Two people died while three others were injured in two separate road mishaps in Ubay and Batuan over the weekend.

The deaths and injuries were results of two head-on collisions between motorcycles. The fatalities were identified as Nonito Tayong, 56, of Talibon and Rogelio Daquiz, 23, of Batuan.

According to Corporal Erico Daigan of the Ubay Police Station, Tayong was still rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but was declared dead on arrival.

Daigan said that Tayong was driving his motorcycle when one Jerome Quilaton, 26, on board another motorcycle slammed straight into him along a national road in Barangay Bood, Ubay ay around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Quilaton allegedly crossed to the opposite lane as he tried to overtake a car which was in front of him but did not notice Tayong who was incoming.

Daigan said that both men were not wearing helmets. Quilaton survived the crash but sustained multiple broken bones.

In Batuan, Daquiz who was a baker died after his motorcycle collided head on against another motorcycle driven by one Johnbert Aplanta, 23, of Dauis.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Alfredo Sotto of the Batuan PNP, both motorcycles collided against each other at the middle of the road along a national highway in Barangay Poblacion Viaje at 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The collision resulted in Daquiz’ death while Aplanta and his girlfriend and passenger, Rosemarie Aguiz, 24, of Dagohoy were injured sustained multiple wounds across their bodies.

Sotto said that the Aguiz and Aplanta were wearing helmets while Daquiz was not wearing any protective headgear.

The couple was admitted to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City. (A. Doydora)

