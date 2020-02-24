Ex-barangay councilor shot dead in Dimiao home











Police are continuing their probe on the murder of a construction worker who was also a former barangay councilor in Dimiao on Friday night.

Master Sgt. Joseph Salingay of the Dimiao Police Station said they are looking into multiple angles behind the killing of Ernesto Dumapias, 52, of Barangay Canlambong, Dimiao including involvement in an extramarital affair.

“Minyo ni siya unya na divulge sa public na naay siya’y ka-relasyon,” he said.

Earlier reports that surfaced indicated that Dumapias may have been gunned down by members of the New People’s Army (NPA) after residents in the village allegedly saw unidentified armed men in the area prior to the fatal gun attack.

Salingay however noted that the murder was unlikely to have been perpetrated by the NPA based on how he was executed.

“Kasagaran man gud sa the way way nila e-execute [NPA] naa man na silay pattern naa silay ibilin na suwat or unsa ba, pero layo ra man, dili g’yud ma connect sa ngana,” he said.

According to Salingay, Dumapias sustained two gunshot wounds in the chest, one in the right ribcage and one in the back.

Crime scene operatives found four spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Dumapias had just arrived home when he was gunned down by the still unidentified suspect inside his house.

He was alone in his home during the attack while there were no witnesses.

Dumapias’ neighbors heard gunshots but did not see the gunman when they inspected the victim’s house where they found the lifeless body. (A. Doydora)