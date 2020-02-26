2 fire incidents raze 2 houses in Loboc, Valencia











A house owned by an elderly couple in Barangay Bugho, Loboc was razed by a fire in the wee hours of Monday. | Photo: via Jess Ampit

Two houses including one owned by an elderly couple were razed in two separate fire incidents in Loboc and Valencia on Monday, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries in the two incidents which left a total of over P200,000 worth of property damages, while it was noted that both houses were made of light materials.

According to FO2 Vic Julieto of the Loboc Fire Station, the fire broke out at past midnight inside the house of Pedro Balbin, 85, in Barangay Bugho.

Balbin and his wife, also a senior citizen, were evacuated by their neighbors who noticed that smoke started to come out of the house.

“Naay gamay’ng semento pero mostly light materials g’yud ang balay,” he said.

Julieto who noted that the fire was about 10 kilometers away from the fire station said that the house was about “90 percent” razed when they arrived at 1:10 a.m. after being alerted of the incident at 12:53 a.m.

The blaze was declared fire out at 1:20 a.m.

Fire investigators continued their probe on the incident but initial information gathered from neighbors of the victims indicated that the fire may have started due to an unattended kerosene lamp.

Later on the same day, a fire erupted inside the house of Rufino and Eugenia Dalapo in Barangay Danao, Valencia.

The couple was not home during the fire which started at past 6:40 p.m., said FO1 William Salac of the Valencia Fire Station.

According to Salac, the house was already razed when they arrived at the scene which was about 20 kilometers away from the fire station.

Investigators said that the fire which left P25,000 worth of property damage may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring. (A. Doydora)