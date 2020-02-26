Elementary school teacher found dead in apparent suicide in Trinidad











A public elementary school teacher in Trinidad was found dead near his residence in an apparent suicide, police said.

According to Master Sgt. Rowel Lagura of the Trinidad Police Station, the lifeless body of John (not his real name) was found in Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion, Trinidad at past 8 p.m. on Monday.

Doctor Analita Auza of the Trinidad Municipal Health Office (MHO) who accompanied responding police officers declared John dead on the spot.

Lagura said that there were no indications of foul play behind John’s death who was found hanging from a tree several meters from his house in Purok 2, Barangay Poblacion.

John, who was married, was a longtime teacher at the Panaghiusa Elementary School in Barangay San Vicente, Trinidad.

It was the second suicide case recorded in the province in a span of two days.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old boy also died in an apparent suicide in Carmen town.

In a report, police said that the boy’s lifeless body was found in Barangay Montesuerte, Carmen at past 7 p.m.

Initial police investigation indicated that the boy had a misunderstanding with his family which led to a heated argument prior to his death.

Carmen MHO Dr. Amalia Sumatra declared the incident a suicide as no foul play was seen behind the boy’s death.

In 2019, local psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to establish Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi), a center in Baclayon which offers intervention to those with mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

Pagpakabuhi can be contacted through 09326664050 for Sun subscribers, 09214894582 and 09214876815 for Smart subscribers, and 09568249997 and 09266112776 for Globe subscribers.

According to Chronicle columnist and psychologist Kit Balane, family members should show support to those in distress or those showing signs of despair or depression.

Balane cited multiple reasons that could drive individuals to take their own lives including feelings of hopelessness and despair.

“Ang uban naa ni silay psychiatric illness. Ika duha, kining sense of hopelessness. Siguro naa siya’y gihambin na sakit…na para niya, kung ipadayon ni, lisod na g’yud kaayo. Di na niya maantos, so ang escape ra g’yud ang suicide,” Balane said.

“Ang lain rason pud, long-term relationship issues. Sa bana o asawa ba kaha, sa ginikanan or sa romantic relationship. Naa puy uban na involved na lain party, para pud makapanimaws,” he added.

However, Balane noted that there have been instances when people committed suicide without showing any signs of problems or possible causes for taking their own lives.

“Although mao niy uban reasons na ang taw maghikog, naa g’yuy ubang mga taw na wa ta mag-expect. Kana bang kamao sila mo-mask sa ilahang gi-bati na kalisod inside,” he said.

Balane admitted that addressing mental health issues could be costly in the Philippines.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the Mental Health Law, which would provide affordable and accessible mental health services for Filipinos, would be expedited. (A. Doydora with C. Remolador)