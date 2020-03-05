Bohol’s mental health hotline gets more callers; more volunteers needed

Bohol’s first volunteer-run mental health center is in need of more licensed mental health professionals as they have been getting more calls through their free emotional crisis intervention hotlines.

Doctor Em-Em Uy, founder of Baclayon-based Pagpakabuhi (Paghatag og Pagtagad sa Kabililhon sa Kinabuhi) Center, said they experienced a surge in the number of callers in the past week. Some also contact PagKaBuhi through online chat.

The Bohol Chronicle and station dyRD fully support Pagpakabuhi and other mental health advocates in Bohol as various sectors continue to push for mental health awareness and suicide prevention in the province.

Uy however noted that they don’t mind running the free 24-hour service if it meant saving the lives of Boholanos.

“Naay sharp na increase sa mga taw na nagaccess sa atoang services,“ Uy said. “Pero happy ra pud mi na so far kay ana na time na save g’yud nato sila.”

Pagpakabuhi has been getting new volunteers including psychologist and Chronicle columnist Kit Balane.

Still, the center is still looking for more volunteers to help accommodate the rising number of people who seek intervention.

The center in Baclayon closes at 4 p.m. but they have been getting calls even in the wee hours.

Uy said that that the center is run by first-line responders or interventionists who are supported by professionals including guidance counselors and clinical psychologists.

A single interventionist at the center has been averaging three callers per day in the past week, she added.

 “Kanang three, bug-at nana para nila kay ma-absorb baya na nila tanan. Mao na we are praying na mas daghan pang mo join na licensed mental health professionals kay daghan g’yud. More than a week na dili makatog og dali kay daghang manawag sa atong hotlines,” Uy said.

Pagkpakabuhi was established in October last year after a small group of volunteers including psychologists, psychiatrists and other health professionals banded together to form the group amid a rising number of reported suicide cases in the province.

In the past two weeks, at least five suicide cases were reported across Bohol.

The latest case was in Capitol Valley in Tagbilaran City where a 26-year-old man was found dead in an apparent suicide on Tuesday. (AD)

