CVIRAA Meet postponed anew; Bohol delegation suspends training

The Department of Education (DepEd) has again postponed indefinitely the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet amid the nationwide Coronavirus Disease (COVID) 19 scare.

This was confirmed by Bohol Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan on Monday morning.

Dagatan cited a memorandum issued by the DepEd which suspended all scheduled national and regional events involving students from different localities “until further notice.” The cancellation did not cover the National Schools Press Conference and National Festival of Talents which are both ongoing.

According to Dagatan, he ordered the suspension of the centralized training of Bohol’s student-athletes in the town of Valencia to save the province’s budget for the meet which has been postponed for the second time.

He said that the Bohol delegation was supposedly ready to compete.

“Karon ato napung e-stop sa ang atong centralized training kay mahutdan ta sa budget kung dili sa sila mo stop,” he said, adding that it was the second time that he ordered to suspend training.

The province of Bohol allocated P11 million for its CVIRAA delegation.

The meet was initially set on February 22 to 29 but it was postponed indefinitely after the DepEd 7 issued a memorandum calling for the suspension of all national activities for the month of February due to the COVID 19 threat.

On February 20, the DepEd announced that the games will push through from March 15 to 21, 2020 in Dumaguete City. (A. Doydora)

