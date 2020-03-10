Hong Kong cargo ship moored off Ubay island under tight watch –PCG











The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assured that they have been tightly monitoring a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel moored off an island in Ubay amid the global coronavirus disease (COVID 19) scare.

Seaman 2nd Class Jess Cajes of PCG Carlos P. Garcia said that the bulk carrier Jin Yue arrived in waters off Tintinan Island from Hong Kong on March 4 and is set to depart for Cabadbaran, Agusan Del Norte at 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents in the area raised concerned over the presence of Jin Yue which is located six nautical miles northeast of Tintinan, but Cajes said that the ship’s 22 crewmen and captain, all Chinese nationals, were barred from disembarking while the vessel is not cleared to dock in Bohol.

Cajes said that the cargo ship which is set to collect nickel temporarily dropped anchor in the area while it awaits clearance to dock and for docking space at the Tubay Port in Cabadbaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vessel’s captain explained that they arrived ahead of schedule after they left Hong Kong early due to the growing COVID threat in the Chinese administrative region.

“Nag ankorahe ra sila diri kay di pa sila pwede mo dunggo didto [Agusan] kay sayo ra sila ni-abot,” he said. “Mao toy ingon nila na nilarga kuno sila gikan didto sa Hong Kong og sayo kay nahadlok sila na basin maapil sila sa COVID didto.”

Marine Traffic website indicated that Jin Yue departed from Hong Kong on February 24.

According to Cajes, there was no need for Bohol’s quarantine personnel to board the vessel and examine its passengers as the ship was not set to dock in the province.

Cajes said that they have been urging residents in the area to avoid going near the ship.

“Naa miy tropa didto nabilin, ga tuyok-tuyok. Ang crew nila dili pwede monaog adto ra sila sa barko ug wa miy paduolon na fisher folk,” he added. (A. Doydora)