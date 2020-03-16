Fire razes 2 stores, house in Loboc











A fire which raged for over an hour gutted a house and razed two stores in a commercial structure in Loboc on Sunday afternoon, the town’s fire department said.

According FO2 Vic Curso of the Loboc Fire Station, no one was injured during the fire in Barangay Alegria but the blaze left over P360,000 in property damages.

The fire burned down an apartment owned by Melody Abet, a convenience store owned by Beverly Acuna and a furniture store owned by Virgilia Cornet, where the blaze was believed to have started.

“Kaning furnituran, diha gasugod kay mga kahoy unja tungod pud na karaan na kaayo na bay murag nadugta na jud padung,” he said.

The blaze was reported to authorities at 5:11 a.m. and was declared fire out at 6:25 p.m.

Curso said that the fire reached second alarm prompting firefighters from Loay and Sikatuna to also respond and assist the Loboc Fire Station.

According to Curso, no one was inside the three structures when the fire erupted.

“Wa juy taw aning tulo ka nasunog. Wa man puy matug aning furniture shop ug tindahan unya kaning guest guest wa pud silay booking,” he said.

Fire investigators meanwhile are continuing their probe to identify the cause of the blaze.

“Di pa ka ingon unsy hinungdan, nag-imbestigar pa,” Curso added. (A. Doydora)