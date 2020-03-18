No travel ban exemption for stranded Boholanos in Leyte; Capitol assistance underway











The provincial government will not exempt dozens of Boholanos who have been stranded in Bato, Leyte from the prohibition of travel into Bohol which is enforced through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) community quarantine in the province but it will instead send a team to extend aid and provide assistance.

Dr. Yul Lopez spokesperson of the Capitol’s anti-COVID 19 technical working group said that the provincial government will be sending a team of social workers and personnel from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and will allocate an amount for assistance.

“The governor would like to stress that he cares for the Boholanos in Leyte but lisod kaayo og we will take chances pud…If you allow them to enter, you are breaking the declaration. I hope they will understand, but he is sending a team there,” said Lopez.

According to PDRRMO chief Anthony Damalerio, Governor Arthur Yap was supposedly set to allot P1 million aid but the amount was lowered to “around P300,000” after it was noted that authorities’ count of the stranded individuals has been decreasing since the passengers from Metero Manila arrived in busloads at the town on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial count was at over 200 individuals, but the number has decreased to less than 100 as some of those stranded did not go to the evacuation center but instead stayed with relatives in Leyte, said Damalerio.

“Initially mao to [P1 million] pero ni us-os ag number kay initially kay 500 ka [tawo unya lima ka bus unya gahapon na 200 kay nangita man og mga parinti nila, unya gabii nagstorya mi sa mayor less than 100 nalang,” he said.

It was earlier reported that the stranded passengers who traveled for 30 hours from Metro Manila were initially sleeping on flattened cardboard boxes at an unfinished gymnasium in Bato before the Capitol intervened and asked the municipality’s government to transfer them to an evacuation center then to a school.

Jhoanne Adecer who is among those stranded said that they were transferred to an evacuation center and were given porridge and bread on Tuesday morning,

“I think they’re starting to move po. We’ve just been transferred to the evacuation center. They also gave us lugaw and two pieces of bread a while ago. We are still in need of help for our sleeping essentials [like] sleeping mats, pillows and blankets, and daily essentials,” she said.

Bohol is under community quarantine from March 16 to March 20. The measure, which the government could continue implementing beyond the set period if deemed necessary, bars all sea and air travel into the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Damalerio, Yap will announce not later than Thursday whether or not the quarantine will be extended. (with RT)