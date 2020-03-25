Covid-19 cases in PH now 552; death toll climbs to 35

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 90 new confirmed cases for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 552.

In its 4 p.m. medical bulletin, the DOH also reported two new recovered cases, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20. They are patient 130 and patient 87.

Patient 130 is 21-year-old Filipino female from Davao de Oro with travel history to the United Kingdom and Qatar. She had the symptoms on March 3 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 15. She also has bronchial asthma. She was discharged on March 23 asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

Patient 87 is a 76-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with exposure history to known Covid-19 cases. She had the symptoms on February 25 and was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 14. She also had diabetes and hypertension. She was discharged on March 22 as asymptomatic with 1 negative result.

The DOH, meanwhile, reported two more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 35. They are patient 215 and patient 239.

Patient 215 is a 71-year old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel and exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 18 and died on March 24. He died from severe pneumonia, hypertensive cardiovascular disease, and cardiac dysrhythmia secondary to Covid-19. He also had hypertension and diabetes.

Patient 239 is a 76-year-old Filipino male from Cavite with no travel and exposure history. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on March 20 but died on March 14. He died from heart failure, community-acquired pneumonia high risk, ST-elevation myocardial infarction, acute respiratory failure secondary to Covid-19. He also had diabetes. (PNA)

